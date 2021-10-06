William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Winmark worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $215,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.35. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,925. The stock has a market cap of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $225.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.33.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

