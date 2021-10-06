William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 54,999 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,999 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of IDACORP worth $20,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 3,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,904. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

