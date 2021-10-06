William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.40% of AxoGen worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,322. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $637.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.