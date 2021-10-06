William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. William Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

