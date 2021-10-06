Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,024,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

