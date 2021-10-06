WinCash Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $61,614.29 and approximately $44.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

