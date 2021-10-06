Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Trading Down 9.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO)’s share price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 90,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 61,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The company has a market cap of £7.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

