Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 869,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,947,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.58. 995,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,623. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average is $303.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.