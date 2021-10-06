Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,431 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $686,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.62. The stock has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

