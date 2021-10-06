Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,258,300 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. 3,090,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

