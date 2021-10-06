Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $291.10 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,788 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $291,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.27. 4,531,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The stock has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,178 shares of company stock worth $202,192,362 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

