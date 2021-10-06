Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $316.27 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,359 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Hilton Worldwide worth $316,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. 1,740,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

