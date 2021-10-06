Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $413.98 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,618 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Linde worth $413,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

LIN traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $296.05. 2,049,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

