Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $955.14 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,491 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $955,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.46. The firm has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock valued at $903,908,471. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

