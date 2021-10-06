Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58,260 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Adobe worth $918,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. FIL Ltd increased its position in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. 2,031,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

