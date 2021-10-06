Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802,024 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

