Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 27,032 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $941,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,164 shares of company stock valued at $405,088,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,747.08. 985,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.