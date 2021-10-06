Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 7,364 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

