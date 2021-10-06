Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,606,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of AbbVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,655,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.