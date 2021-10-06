Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 988,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

