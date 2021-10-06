Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Wintrust Financial worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,063. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.