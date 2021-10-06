Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Shares Down 19.7%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) dropped 19.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

