Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $685,973.56 and $66,695.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,500.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.23 or 0.06477797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00323108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.30 or 0.01115839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00099531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.00516671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00359474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00275390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

