Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

About Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

