Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.