Wownero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,621.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Wownero has a total market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $137,621.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00048665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

