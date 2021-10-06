WOWswap (WOW) Trading 1% Higher This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $118,686.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00010681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap's official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

