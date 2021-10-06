WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 251,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. 177,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. WPP has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

