Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.46 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $60.53 or 0.00111001 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $101.50 million and $14.46 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00111209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012035 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.