XDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,804.96

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XDNA has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. XDNA has a total market cap of $6,804.96 and $19.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling XDNA

