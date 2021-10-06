Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Down 6.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.70 and last traded at $96.70. 916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82.

About Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

