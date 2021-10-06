Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,672 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Xilinx worth $52,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.84. 1,074,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

