XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Position Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of XPEL worth $88,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,000 shares of company stock worth $34,481,265 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

