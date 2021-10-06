Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XPOF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

