Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 5.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 622,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,589. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.