Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Shares Up 4.2%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YKLTY. raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

