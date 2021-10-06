Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.