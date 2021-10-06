YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of YETI worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in YETI by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in YETI by 97.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,049. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.