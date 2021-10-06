Yield Guild Games Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142.40 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $523.86 million and $142.40 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.71 or 0.00014069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00101050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.22 or 0.99834031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.08 or 0.06478681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.