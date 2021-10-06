Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

