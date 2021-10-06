Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $53.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.59 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $76.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $221.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.58 million to $233.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.26 million to $279.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 2,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,043. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

