Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $500.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $560.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.14 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Azul by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.