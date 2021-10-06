Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Cutera also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cutera stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Cutera has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $1,162,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.