Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.82. 254,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,838. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.