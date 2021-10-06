Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $678.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.32. 473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

