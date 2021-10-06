Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.32. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

