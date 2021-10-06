Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce $387.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $390.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 37,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 164.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

