Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $112.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $113.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $110.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $466.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $494.35 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,621. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.13.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

