Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 51.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.