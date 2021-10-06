Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $148.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

