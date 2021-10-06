Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.81. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

DAR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.33. 1,087,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.65.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.